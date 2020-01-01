Johnson: Confront the beast
0 comments

Johnson: Confront the beast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We can have the rule of law, and no man above it or a dictator, a beast presiding over a jungle. Conservatives opt for the jungle, imagining themselves tough and positioned to profit from political anarchy.

Their ideal beast sees nothing greater than himself; others are there to serve him. His "me first" approach ends in arrogant cruelty — he might even steal children from desperate asylum seekers.

Being rapacious, he disrespects women, manipulating some, but fearing the majority of women who are far smarter than him. He must belittle others to exalt himself.

Like all beasts he seeks out his own kind, comfortable only with what he understands — his most brutal, avaricious fellow monsters. He taps into the gullibility of ignorant, grovelling idol-worshipers. He's cunning despite his fundamental stupidity. He knows his weakling confederates and fellow travelers inside out and dupes them into believing he has only their interests at heart.

A beast's spots won't change: if he once concocted a fake university or foundation, bought the silence of porn stars or served foreign interests, don't expect a road to Damascus moment from him.

If such a beast could undercut our institutions and corrupt our elections, we could have a second-most-votes dictator, leaving our constitution a wreck never to be salvaged.

If you see a beast fitting this description, confront him fearlessly. Dignity and integrity are simple antidotes to his blaring cowardice.

Todd Johnson, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Leslie: Toys for Tots

It was the night before Christmas and all through Racine, the mood appeared to be a little bit mean.

Letters

Olsen: Telling the truth

A study published in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology found that 60 percent of people cannot speak 10 minutes without lying …

Letters

Ross: Money for Zahn's

So the City of Racine can come up with $2.89 million to help a private company rehab the old Zahn’s building but they want to raise the rent o…

Letters

Thomas: Poverty in Racine

Poverty and how it is defined challenges us in today’s harsh reality. Quality of life in Racine depends upon the presence and active involveme…

Letters

Ashford: Start offering facts

As the “Orange Man Bad” ad hominem attacks continue from the party of morality and inclusion, let’s look at some facts regarding the current i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News