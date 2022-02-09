Johnson: Bad snow plowing

After the last snow I witnessed the worst snow plowing I have ever experienced in this city. The streets were horrible. Snow never was pushed back to the curb. I plowed for the city and it was always plowed curb to curb. The mayor and the superintendent of streets should be held accountable for this. I know, the lack of budget and the lack of employees will be the excuse but clearing the streets has always been number one on the list. The City can spend money on other initiatives that are questionable but not on safety issues. Cutting the workforce isn’t the answer every time.