Johnson: Bad snow plowing

I am writing this letter on Feb. 1. Thank God we have had a few warm days so the streets have cleared.

After the last snow I witnessed the worst snow plowing I have ever experienced in this city. The streets were horrible. Snow never was pushed back to the curb. I plowed for the city and it was always plowed curb to curb. The mayor and the superintendent of streets should be held accountable for this. I know, the lack of budget and the lack of employees will be the excuse but clearing the streets has always been number one on the list. The City can spend money on other initiatives that are questionable but not on safety issues. Cutting the workforce isn’t the answer every time.

Our mayor has become a Scott Walker blaming labor for the city’s financial woes. I ask the mayor to look around the city and ask himself if he approves of the way the city looks.

Barry Johnson, Racine

