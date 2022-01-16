Johnson: Authoritarian lure

Some who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection later confessed that they had been duped by Donald Trump. How could seemingly sane and reasonable men and women be caught up in that episode?

Part of the answer could be that human beings are inclined to look for leadership and will often follow someone who reeks of confidence and authority. For example: Mussolini, Hitler, Jim Jones.

Life is often complicated; truth is not always easy to find.

Religious traditions are authoritarian in principle. When inducted into religious traditions, we are not encouraged to think critically — to look for evidence or argument. God’s authority is translated to the human community by means of holy books or a religious hierarchy: Torah, Talmud, Bible, Qur’an. In Catholicism, the Pope is considered to be infallible on certain issues. The authority of the Bible was emphasized by Billy Graham: “The Bible says....”

Religious issues are complicated and beliefs are difficult to ground in logic or evidence. “Faith” as belief and trust is a crucial part of a religious tradition. This was powerfully portrayed through Tevye in “Fiddler On The Roof.” However, faith is not knowledge.

The appeal to authority, of course, also shows up in non-religious movements: Das Kapital for Marxists, the “Little Red Book” of Marxist Mao Tse-tung, Mein Kampf for Nazis.

Critical thinking — looking for evidence and logic — is not always easy. It can threaten heart-felt beliefs and our sense of identity. But a functioning democracy requires that of us.

Wayne Johnson, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0