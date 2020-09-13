Johnson: Attention, patriots

As your Trump, I need your votes (more this time!) to defend these common values:
- Faith. Christianity is now reformed to include me. Religious liberty puts us above the law. Some of you own for-profit churches and I know where to borrow a Bible. You await a miracle to end Coronavirus. I defend your freedom to wait until you're dead.
- Law and order. Don't you hate peaceful protesters objecting to being roughed up by anonymous, militarized police? They say it's "constitutional" to be dissatisfied with me. Since when? The founders wouldn't do that to me.
- Money. We love it. Nothing must obstruct our right to enrich ourselves by all means necessary. I lost the election but won the peculiar college, so the government is mine to do with as I please. Why do Liberals think I can't use the power of government to make money, reward convicted friends for their silence and politicize the courts to make my power permanent?
- Individualism. Me first. Once my post office delivers my vote, its job is done. If it can't be profitable for me, what good is it? The state department couldn't even help my Scottish golf course. What are diplomats for?
- Science. How is that helpful? It can't prove what conservatives willfully disbelieve! We Americans do as we please. Our stalwart won't do spirit has served us well. Your unquestioning defense of my cynicism and self-interest is the keystone of conservative character!
Todd Johnson, Racine
