Johnson: American insanity

Tired of dancing to the tune of rabid vigilantes and enduring the veto of conservative minorities dominating our legislatures?

Tired of a right-wing lobotomite rabble inventing a freedom to endanger the majority via their contempt for the common good, public health and democratic institutions?

Tired of being beholden to American insanity?

The worst symptom of the radical breakdown of civic sanity is the methodical, aggressive assault on voting rights.

Until the Trumpy-fascist disease, both parties routinely renewed the Voting Rights Act. It isn't (and wasn't) a debatable point until the un-American conservative seditionists understood electoral success was impossible without their thumb on the scale.

They've done everything imaginable to impede or de-moralize non-Republican voters, especially persons of color. They expect we will accept the vote-fraud lie simply because they make it.

When the electorate dumped them, the right promptly subordinated election officials and procedures to their partisan ghouls in 18 states. Their legislatures granted themselves the unconstitutional power to set aside the will of the people if it offended their partisan palates.

The Congress and presidency are federal offices. Easily corrupted states should have no power over them. The majority of citizens must not be elbowed aside by minority conservatives who believe their natural place in life is at the head of the line.

Their Animal House party has tapped its keg and found it dry. All that's left is lying, rage, hysteria and serpent worship as they dance around the fires they've set.

Prosecute American insanity!

Todd Johnson, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0