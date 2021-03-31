Johnson: A strange hero

After Rush Limbaugh’s death, Rep. Robin Vos wanted Gov. Evers to have the American flag flown at half mast. Later, the Republican dominated Wisconsin Senate pushed through a resolution honoring Limbaugh. Granting Limbaugh’s influential voice in conservative Republican circles, it still seems difficult to view him as a hero. What he called “insult-radio” also made him millions of dollars.

His insults were numerous. His racist views were clear when he told a Black caller to “take the bone out of your nose and call me back.” His anti-gay views were expressed when he read — with tones of glee — the names of those who had died of AIDS.

His anti-feminist attitude was expressed when he called a student from Georgetown University a “slut” after she had testified before Congress. He coined the term “feminazi” to label women who spoke out for women’s rights. He seemed particularly disturbed by smart and ambitious women, especially Hillary Clinton. Hillary, he claimed, had a “testicle lockbox” and that supporters of Hillary sold “nutcrackers.”

He ridiculed Clinton’s 13-year-old daughter, Chelsea, by holding up a picture of Chelsea and asked “Did you know that there was a dog at the White House?”