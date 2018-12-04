Try 1 month for 99¢

In the 2018 Wisconsin State Assembly, 1.10 million Republican voters won 63 Assembly seats, while 1.31 million Democrat voters won only 36 Assembly seats. Those figures suggest that one Republican voter had the power of two Democrat voters. In the U.S. House races, two Republican voters had the power of three Democrat voters.

These figures are due, in part, to the fact that Republicans did not run a candidate in all races. Nevertheless, the figures do reflect efficient Republican gerrymandering.

In an ideal democratic system, voters should have equal power, as is the case in votes for governors and senators. This equal vote power could be accomplished in other races. The state Assembly, for instance: Calculate the total Assembly seat votes cast in the election. Calculate the total votes each party obtained in that Assembly election. Then calculate the percentage of the total votes obtained by each party. Each party would then gain Assembly seats that reflect their percentage of the total Assembly seat vote. Party seats would be given to those districts which had the highest vote count for that party.

Using the figures from the 2018 Assembly election, Democrats got 54 percent of the votes and would, therefore, get 53 Assembly seats. Republicans got 46 percent of the vote and would get 46 Assembly seats. Applied to 2018 U.S. House race, each party would get four seats. Republicans now hold five of the eight. This system would foil gerrymandering, but may be difficult to achieve.

Wayne G. Johnson

Racine 

