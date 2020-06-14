Jirgensen: What side of history will you choose?

U.S. constitutional democracy has been under attack for three and a half years. We’ve approached a watershed moment where ex-presidents, ex-military leaders and the American people have finally had enough!
Blatant warning signs of fascism, plaguing Trump’s administration, are infinite. Powerful and continuing nationalism is a prominent one. Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon, both tied to white nationalism, were among those chosen to serve with their racist and xenophobic ideologies of preserving “white identity” and defending “western values.”
White supremacists are not and never will be “very fine” people.
Supremacy of the military is another warning sign — Trump recently used our military to attack peaceful protesters, exercising first amendment rights, then denied it. He has made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days, according to The Washington Post.
Fascist warning signs include rampant sexism (“Grab ‘em by the p****”); controlled mass media (“fake news”, denouncing the media as the “enemy”); protecting corporate power (Trump’s administration has granted extraordinary power to corporate interests, while repealing/weakening almost 100 environmental regulations); suppressing labor power (war on unions); obsession with crime and punishment (“Law & Order President,” labeling protesters “thugs”); rampant cronyism and corruption (Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Roger Flynn, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell — all lacking a moral conscience while obediently serving their untouchable false idol); and fraudulent elections (2016 Russian meddling).
This period will be written in history. Those who irresponsibly said or did nothing will be viewed as villains. On November 3, 2020, which side of history will you choose?
Heather Jirgensen, Racine
