Jirgensen: What side of history will you choose?

U.S. constitutional democracy has been under attack for three and a half years. We’ve approached a watershed moment where ex-presidents, ex-military leaders and the American people have finally had enough!

Blatant warning signs of fascism, plaguing Trump’s administration, are infinite. Powerful and continuing nationalism is a prominent one. Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon, both tied to white nationalism, were among those chosen to serve with their racist and xenophobic ideologies of preserving “white identity” and defending “western values.”

White supremacists are not and never will be “very fine” people.

Supremacy of the military is another warning sign — Trump recently used our military to attack peaceful protesters, exercising first amendment rights, then denied it. He has made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days, according to The Washington Post.