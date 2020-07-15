Jirgensen: Trump lacks human decency

Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist, bully, misogynist, bigot, sociopath, liar, cowardly five-time draft dodger, corrupt failed businessman and dictator “fanboy.” He has the attention span of a gnat and an insatiable need for self gratification. Born into hundreds of millions of dollars and bankrupt six times, this unhinged imbecile lacks one iota of human decency.
Shunning the responsibilities of governing and policy making to address our nation’s problems, Trump has, instead, spent his incompetent presidency golfing, peddling ludicrously libelous conspiracy theories, uncontrollably tweeting rancor, taking credit for everything (i.e. the economy inherited from the previous administration), being accountable for nothing, creating juvenile nicknames for anybody who dares defy him and holding red state taxpayer-funded rallies.
His callous ineptitude and failure in leadership has caused an epic scale of “American carnage” — death, racial divisiveness and economic collapse.
National security is weakened and the U.S. has become an unreliable ally and pariah in the world order. Throughout this surreal cataclysm, Trump’s latest fixation is protecting monuments of long dead confederate soldiers, treasonous traitors who fought against our country, while the coronavirus surges uncontrollably.
Right wing evangelicals; the spineless, complicit, enabling and sycophantic GOP senators; and Trump’s brazenly shameless base act like Jim Jones disciples, failing to see this soulless little man for what he is — an egotistical, opportunistic reality TV show host, turned charlatan/wannabe autocrat who’s incinerated the republican party. What remains are “Trumpists” who’ve turned blind eyes, guzzled the Kool Aid and apathetically watched Nero burn Rome.
Heather Jirgensen, Racine
