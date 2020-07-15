Jirgensen: Trump lacks human decency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist, bully, misogynist, bigot, sociopath, liar, cowardly five-time draft dodger, corrupt failed businessman and dictator “fanboy.” He has the attention span of a gnat and an insatiable need for self gratification. Born into hundreds of millions of dollars and bankrupt six times, this unhinged imbecile lacks one iota of human decency.

Shunning the responsibilities of governing and policy making to address our nation’s problems, Trump has, instead, spent his incompetent presidency golfing, peddling ludicrously libelous conspiracy theories, uncontrollably tweeting rancor, taking credit for everything (i.e. the economy inherited from the previous administration), being accountable for nothing, creating juvenile nicknames for anybody who dares defy him and holding red state taxpayer-funded rallies.

His callous ineptitude and failure in leadership has caused an epic scale of “American carnage” — death, racial divisiveness and economic collapse.

National security is weakened and the U.S. has become an unreliable ally and pariah in the world order. Throughout this surreal cataclysm, Trump’s latest fixation is protecting monuments of long dead confederate soldiers, treasonous traitors who fought against our country, while the coronavirus surges uncontrollably.