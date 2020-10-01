Jirgensen: Saving democracy

2020 isn’t about choosing a Democrat or Republican. It’s about restoring the soul and sanity of our demoralized nation and saving our democracy. It’s a question of Americans accepting or rejecting a vulgarian’s siren song of fear, alienation, and lies which has plunged the country into a rabbit hole of surreal madness.

The COVID-19 death toll is creeping to 200,000. U.S. debt will soon overtake the GDP for the first time since 1946, 50 million are on unemployment insurance, and Black people continue to be murdered for the color of their skin. Emboldened white supremacist militia groups are running amok, crossing state lines, toting AR-15s, advancing their hateful agenda, while being defended by the Divider in Chief. Dangerous fringe conspiracy theories abound.

Like some dystopian science fiction nightmare (i.e. The Stepford Wives or Mad Max), the party of Lincoln has metamorphosed into somewhat of a cult where willful ignorance, hate, intolerance, the love of guns over human lives, blind loyalty, “alternative facts”, quackery, science and climate change denial are gleefully celebrated.

To Trumplodytes, those not fully indoctrinated don’t matter. It wasn’t a coincidence when COVID-19 swept through blue states this spring, that the response from the White House was defined by a catastrophic mix of shilly shallying and incompetence.