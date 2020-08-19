Jirgensen: Redeem the soul of our nation

Civil Rights icon, Representative John Lewis published, “Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation,” in The New York Times the day of his funeral, July 30.
Lewis reminisced of the first time he heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
He said each of us has a moral obligation to stand up, speak up and speak out. When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.
Democracy cannot be taken for granted. We can easily lose it when elected officials put party above country, disregard the constitution and kowtow to a weak, corrupt, vindictive president who is a puppet of autocratic regimes. We must be vigilant of those elected to represent us and hold them responsible.
Lewis wrote, “The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it.”
Republican voter suppression is real and unrelenting. They desperately fear the truth — that America will hold them accountable for their squandered power and failure of governance during these compounded crises.
Vote like your life depends on it because it does. Let’s come together for the greater good, cease petty divisiveness, end this dystopian nightmare and redeem the soul of our nation.
Heather Jirgensen, Racine
