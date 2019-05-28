Try 3 months for $3

Racine’s Philoptochos Ladies Society of Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who came and supported our annual rummage sale. Philoptochos means “friend of the poor.”

Our ministry works year around on philanthropic causes and locally we donate to organizations including AAUW, HALO, Health Care Network, Hospitality Center, Feather-a-Nest, Rendering Thanks, Salvation Army, Veteran’s Outreach, Walking in my shoes, Women's Resource Center of Racine and YWCA Dress for Success. Thank you once again for your support!

Anthi Jerow, Racine

