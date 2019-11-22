Jendusa-Nicolai: Thankful for the Passing of Marsy's Law

The holiday season is just around the corner, and this year I’m especially thankful that amidst all the noise of politics, Wisconsin lawmakers were able to come together to advance legislation that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of Wisconsin crime victims.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin with overwhelming bipartisan support. This proposal to update the state constitution to ensure equal rights for crime victims now goes to Wisconsin’s voters for final approval on the April 2020 statewide ballot.

As a survivor, I know how important it is for victims to have their rights protected. In 2004 I became a victim when I was kidnapped, beaten with a baseball bat, suffocated, dumped in a snow-filled trash can, and left to die in a frozen storage shed. I saw very clearly how victims need more of a voice in the legal process that followed.

This holiday season there is something new to be thankful for: Wisconsin residents will soon have the opportunity to vote in favor of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. This vote is the last step towards finally making equal rights for victims like me a reality after years of work towards this goal.