The Sheriff Office’s number-one role is public safety. Those aren’t my words, but the words of my dear friend Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. For the past eight years as sheriff and 24 years at the department, he has gone above and beyond to help keep Racine County a safe place to live and work.
Fifteen years ago this January, then Investigator Schmaling was assigned to a case of a missing woman, abducted and in great danger by an abusive ex-husband. Although he had never met her, Schmaling worked tirelessly around the clock in a desperate effort to find her alive and bring her home to her loved ones. He didn’t treat it like “just a job.” He didn’t go home to bed that night although he was physically and mentally exhausted.
He wasn’t satisfied until she was found — the next day in Illinois and he was personally there to help identify her. I know because that woman is me. He treated my case with the same roll-up-your sleeves attitude as he would if I were his own family. That is dedication. That is integrity. That is our Sheriff, Christopher Schmaling. In the 15 years since then, he has become a dear friend. We have worked together to help combat violence in our community, he has partnered with me on legislative efforts in Madison, and is a very active board member of the Womens Resource Center.
Besides these professional virtues, I am proud to tell you the type of man he is. He stands ready to help, is active in helping area schools and dedicated to the young people of our community. He is a family man. He cares deeply for his friends and has always been there to support me. I trust him with my life and am beyond blessed to know him. If you want experience, integrity, and honor as head of the Sheriff's Office, vote Schmaling for sheriff Nov. 6.
Teri Jendusa Nicolai
Tichigan
