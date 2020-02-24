Jedlicka: More funding needed to support student mental health

With our recent state surplus of $800,000,000, Governor Evers proposed giving a portion of this to fund growing mental health support needs for students in our school.

As depression and suicide rates grow among students, these support systems are critical. It is unfortunate that the Republican assembly met for 2 minutes and gaveled this recommendation down. Ironically this surplus is there because the state refuses to fund the public school special education program at the 60% level which the Republican led Blue Ribbon Committee recommended. All this while public schools get 25% of special ed funding and vouchers get 90%.