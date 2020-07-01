Jedlicka: Donate to rebuild COP House

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am offering a suggestion if you would like to make a difference in our community at this time of unrest and disconnect.

Direct a check to Art Howell at the City of Racine Police Station for use on supporting our wonderful COP Houses and the rebuilding of the one on Villa Street that was destroyed by a fire.

It is a way to support community outreach programs that build bridges between neighborhoods, neighbors and our city police.

COP Houses help neighborhoods and the citizens who live there. Building bridges is what helps us in this time of change toward positive growth.

Jan Jedlicka, Racine

