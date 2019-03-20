Try 3 months for $3

Our country has a history of abundant blessings, economic success stories and an educated population. Unfortunately, what appears to be lacking is open, kind hearts for those seeing our prized freedoms, economic opportunities and safe environments. All things unavailable to them in their countries.

The immigrants of today are the same kind of people who helped settle this country and gave us the bounty we enjoy today. With this history, why are we drawn into the lies promoted by our president who spews simple-minded cliches that incite and divide us with fear and mistrust of immigrants?

Statistics don't confirm his "facts" to be true. We have enough to help others. Our past support of Cuban and Vietnamese immigrants shows we can open our hearts and border to help process and properly vet the very dreamers our ancestors were. Again, we have enough to share the riches, experiences and safety that will help immigrants (who are legal asylum seekers) become valued citizens. Let's not continue to divide our country and criminalize those who share our border. We have the resources to do this.

Jan Jedlicka

Racine

