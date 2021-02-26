 Skip to main content
Jansen: Thanks for quick snow removal
Jansen: Thanks for quick snow removal

I think it is amazing how quickly and efficiently our communities clear up the roads after almost 18 inches of snow. Hats off to all you hard working snow removal personnel.

Lawrence Jansen, Racine

