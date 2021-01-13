Jankovich: Trump should resign

Impeachment of Donald Trump is not “reckless” talk as Representative Bryan Steil suggests. Donald Trump incited terrorists to attempt a coup on our government to overturn our election. Terrorists attacked our Capitol building on Jan. 6, following the directive of President Trump.

Their anger was directed at our vice president who planned to follow law and states’ decisions to finalize electoral college votes. Rioters talked of killing Mike Pence for not being loyal enough to Donald Trump. They wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Thank God they were unsuccessful.

The rampage on our capitol building with our representatives and our vice president inside was an outrage. The terrorist attack on our government was inspired by Donald Trump, at his direction. It resulted in deaths and injuries. The crime demands punishment. Donald Trump is not above the law.

Mr. Trump should resign. The 25th amendment should be used if he does not resign. If that does not happen, impeachment is in order. Time is limited but impeachment means that Donald Trump will not be in political office again.