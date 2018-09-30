My name is Frank James ll, my wife, Yolanda, and I are two of the many spiritual leaders in the great City of Racine. We want to go on record as endorsing Connie Cobb Madsen for Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court. We have known Connie for well over 10 years and have found her totally trustworthy and incorruptible. She and her husband, retired city of Racine Police Officer Steve Madsen, are well liked and respected public servants of our community.
Connie is a native of Racine, graduated from Case High School and then graduated from Marquette University. Most of her career has been focused around service to our community. Having worked as a Municipal Court Magistrate, city and county law enforcement as well as coordinator of Victim Witness Assistance Program, she has acquired a great deal of knowledge and understanding of the circuit court system.
I understand the clerk's principal duties include keeping records, or accounts for the municipality and other duties prescribed by law. The position is central to government transparency because the clerk is responsible for keeping and making official records and legislation accessible to city residents. Connie exemplifies honesty, fairness openness. I believe Connie is the person best qualified to be our next Clerk of Circuit Court and will provide service at its best.
Frank James II, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.