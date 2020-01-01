Jaeck: Where is the evidence?
Jaeck: Where is the evidence?

Here’s my simple view cutting to the facts: for every crime there needs to be a victim. Who is it? Certainly seems to be the country of Ukraine. Yet its President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said today in a Time Magazine interview, there was no quid pro quo. This was the fourth time he has stated that. Without a quid pro quo there can be no bribery.

For more evidence there were two released phone call transcripts between the two leaders and the subject never came up. President Zelensky stated later he wasn’t even aware the Javelin missiles were held up. Then we had several hearsay witnesses but only one ever spoke to President Trump. And even he (Gordon Sondland) said there was no quid pro quo.

Yet there was a six to eight week delay in sending the lethal Javelin missiles. Are we forgetting the need for these tank busting weapons was because Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 20, 2014? That’s almost six years ago. Repeat six years ago. Remember, President Obama supplied only blankets. And not to offend Russia, they were not flown into Ukraine but to Poland, then driven into Ukraine.

In conclusion, is a short delay to one country in the world that has a GDP one-third the size of Wisconsin an impeachable offense? The answer: Of course not.

William Jaeck, Franksville

