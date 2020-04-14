Jaeck: Thanks, Rep. Steil, for fighting status quo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The massive coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress provides support to workers and small businesses who are struggling through this economic turmoil caused by the pandemic. Providing help to those in need was the right thing to do.

That being said, no bill is perfect, and the CARES Act is no exception. Unfortunately, Democrats in Washington saw this crisis as an opportunity to push their liberal wish-list items. The massive bill is riddled with spending that has nothing to do with coronavirus relief efforts.

One in particular that has received national backlash is the $25 million in funding for the Kennedy Center, a Washington D.C. theatre. This line-item disbursement is even worse when you find out that mere hours after being notified of the funding, the Kennedy Center laid off hundreds of workers.

I’m thrilled that Congressman Bryan Steil introduced a bill to rescind the $25 million. He’s showing that he’s willing to speak out against the Washington status quo. That money should be going to actual coronavirus relief efforts, not special interest favors. I’m grateful to have a representative in Congress that’s fighting for us.

Bill Jaeck, Franksville

