Jaeck: Suicide prevention hotline

I recently received a letter from Rep. Steil about a new 9-8-8 hotline for suicide prevention.
There is now a convenient hotline for individuals to call when seeking assistance or are having a mental health emergency.
This is common sense coming from Washington.
We need to make sure we are protecting our youth's mental health, especially following all of the COVID-related lockdowns.
Thank you Rep. Steil for supporting legislation to make 9-8-8 the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Bill Jaeck, Yorkville