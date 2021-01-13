 Skip to main content
Jaeck: Government is inefficient
Jaeck: Government is inefficient

I just read The Journal Times' editorial: "What is Wisconsin's vaccination plan? Lack of details have some worried about access statewide", and it is spot-on.

Let's face it, government is inefficient and bureaucratic. A better choice for Governor Evers is to accept this and simply turn the supply to three companies in the private sector, i.e., Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. Let them roll out the program in a triaged manner to start with 70 and older, then in two weeks, 60 and older. Then continue down the age spectrum.

These pharmacies know and understand customer service. They already have the personnel, automation like web sites and phone systems in place.

Remember the slogan: "Keep it simple."

Bill Jaeck, Franksville

