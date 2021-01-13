Jaeck: Government is inefficient

I just read The Journal Times' editorial: "What is Wisconsin's vaccination plan? Lack of details have some worried about access statewide", and it is spot-on.

Let's face it, government is inefficient and bureaucratic. A better choice for Governor Evers is to accept this and simply turn the supply to three companies in the private sector, i.e., Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. Let them roll out the program in a triaged manner to start with 70 and older, then in two weeks, 60 and older. Then continue down the age spectrum.