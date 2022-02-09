Jaeck: Fact-checking disappointment

As a retired healthcare executive who personally attended numerous healthcare symposiums, I was extremely disappointed in The Journal Times fact checker attack (published on Jan 31) regarding Sen. Ron Johnson’s Jan. 24 session.

I’ve always found healthcare as an evolving science as we learn from each other’s experiences and research. Yet now diversity of facts is labeled as “misinformation.” By who I ask?

Two speakers at this symposium were Dr. Peter McCullough who is a leading cardiologist and the most published physician in his field. His research can be found in Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine. He has documented case of myocarditis resulting from the vaccines.

Also present was Dr. Robert Malone, the co-creator of the mRNA vaccine technology and personally holds nine patents. For over 20 years these two doctors were highly credentialed and respected. But now they are trying to be silenced by the media. Why? Because they have an opinion that's different from the mainstream narrative.

In conclusion I applaud Sen. Johnson’s orchestrating this session as diversity of thought leads to greater efficacious outcomes.

William Jaeck, Franksville

