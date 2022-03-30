 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jaeck: Absentee voting laws are clear

Regarding the article, “Election officials unsure what’s legal” March 27, I believe Wisconsin voting laws are clear, straight forward and unambiguous.

At issue, as the article addresses, can an absentee elector (a voter) have a third party deliver that ballot to a municipal clerk?

Although a subjective collage of information was listed in this article, no where is the actual Wisconsin statue referenced...strange isn’t it?

Wisconsin’s election laws provide that an absentee ballot “shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.” Wis. Stats. § 6.87(4)(b)1. See also Wis. Stats. § 6.86(6) (“an elector mails or personally delivers an absentee ballot to the municipal clerk”). The statute does not authorize any other methods of absentee ballot delivery.

However, the legislature did enact different rules related to third-party assistance with returning completed absentee ballots for nursing home residents, voters who are hospitalized and for the military.

So why the fuss and the lawsuits?

Simply put, a third party delivery of another’s ballot represents “ballot harvesting,” and some groups have made a business of it. Vote harvesting gives party activists, campaign consultants and other political guns-for-hire the ability to manipulate election outcomes either through coercion of voters or outright ballot theft and forgery.

Personal responsibility comes in all sizes and colors ... and it includes submitting your ballot yourself through the mail or to your municipal clerk directly.

William Jaeck, Franksville

