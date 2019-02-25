During the last gubernatorial election, both candidates campaigned on a middle class tax cut. In addition several Assembly and Senate leaders echoed the same theme. So what happened earlier this week? Well about 75 legislators voted to use the current surplus as a tax cut and it was presented to Gov. Evers, who despite campaigning for it late last year, instead vetoed it. Go figure.
The legislation would have offered Wisconsinites $340 million annually in tax relief. An average family would have received a $300 tax cut and the sad part is, this money is already in the treasury as part of the GOP economic surplus. So essentially it’s our money but we can’t have it. Why? Because Evers wanted to eliminate a current manufacturing and agricultural tax credit. Yet both UW’s and WI's Manufacturers Association research have shown this credit has stimulated more than 40,000 new jobs since its inception a few years ago.
In conclusion, the Republican legislative majority fulfilled an Evers’ campaign promise without increasing taxes on anyone. Yet our new governor vetoed it because he wanted to raise taxes on businesses and farmers by eliminating this tax credit. That’s called redistribution.
William H. Jaeck, First District Republican Party of Wisconsin treasurer
Yorkville
