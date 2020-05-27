Jacobson: Beware of barbecue bugs
Jacobson: Beware of barbecue bugs

There is good news from COVID-19 for this Memorial Day. We won't be getting stuck in traffic jams. And, the meat shortage will keep us safe from our outdoor grills.

Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.

Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.

A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based meats, burgers, hot dogs and kid friendly nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams and other dairy-free desserts.

This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let's stay safe in more ways than one.

Rick Jacobson, Racine

