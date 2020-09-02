Jacobsen: Outdoor ballot boxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for all Wisconsin citizens to exercise their right to vote and have their ballot counted.

The requests for absentee ballots have increased greatly as citizens elect not to gather in crowds or enter buildings unnecessarily.

Racine County citizens work long and hard hours, and at all times of the day. Our postal service is under duress. One service that can help make sure your ballot is counted is to have secure outside drop boxes for ballots. They provide the convenience of a 24-hour drop-off and are also safer for municipal employees as it reduces the number of in office visits.

As of this writing, no such box exists in the City of Burlington, or throughout almost all of Racine County. There are funds available via the Wisconsin Election Commission and the state's Route to Recovery program to offset costs.

The County of Kenosha has 10 such boxes and they are installed in many locations throughout the state, and in fact much of the U.S.

I encourage all citizens to contact your local officials to request these be installed to assure that your vote is counted and that you can exercise your sacred right to vote in a safe manner.

Joel Jacobsen, Burlington

