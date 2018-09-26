This past summer, Navy Club of Racine, Ship 60, a veteran’s organization here in Racine held a couple of fundraisers at Pick N Save store, located at Durand Avenue and Green Bay Road to raise money to help our veterans.
On behalf of Navy Club of Racine, Ship 60, I would like to thank everyone for their generous donations to help support our many veterans. It is your generosity that enables us to continue supporting our veterans through various groups such as Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Stars & Stripes Honor Flight, Fisher House Wisconsin, Vets Roll, and the V.A. home in Union Grove.
Your generosity shines through. I would also like to thank Pick N Save for allowing us to use their store location to conduct our fundraisers. It is very much appreciated when stores such as Pick N Save allow organizations such as ours to conduct our fundraisers at their places of business.
Once again, on behalf of the Navy Club of Racine, Ship 60, we give thanks to everyone for supporting our veterans. Respectfully, Marty Jacobs, Paymaster, Navy Club USA, Ship 60.
Martin Jacobs, Racine
