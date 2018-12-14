Following the recent release of Wisconsin’s “school report cards,” in which Racine fared poorly, I’ve heard much conversation about either adopting a harsher disciplinarian approach with kids, or placing more pressure upon already overburdened teachers to perform miracles with students who are physically or mentally/emotionally absent.
What seems to be overlooked is the paralyzing impact that chronic childhood stress has upon a student’s ability to learn. Factors such as abuse, neglect, parental addiction or mental illness, frequent transitions, or general chaos place the child in a state of high arousal that is not conducive to learning. It is not even conducive to behaving adequately well while others learn.
Changing this pattern will require getting parents, families and communities invested and involved. Struggling parents need coaching and support. Struggling children need mentoring. Struggling communities need people who are willing to find ways to lift people out of situations of chronic stress. Our children are our future. This problem belongs to all of us.
Rev. Dr. Martha Jackson Oppeneer
Racine
