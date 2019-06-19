Solar power is gaining traction — in part, a response to consumers who are willing to invest in alternative sources of power “because it is the right thing to do.”
Our planet is hurtling toward a state of crisis (if you believe science rather than wishful thinking), so any action that discourages people from taking environmentally responsible steps is deeply concerning.
This is the case with We Energies, which is now proposing an additional surcharge on consumers who have shifted to solar power. The alleged rationale is that consumers with solar power should help bear the financial responsibility of We Energies fixed costs.
This is a dubious argument, since most fixed costs would exist regardless of how much energy is sold, and because solar-powered consumers are already paying a surcharge for fixed costs. Since consumers with solar power generally cannot store this power, it is returned to We Energies, who profit from the extra energy generated.
Furthermore, most solar power is generated during peak usage hours, thereby making it available to others at times of greatest demand. No other cost-savings measures (such as installing LEDs) are subject to surcharges, making this a perplexing and seemingly unfair proposal.
It is critical that we do all we can to encourage the proliferation of environmentally safe sources of energy. The health of the earth is in our hands. In biblical terms, having “dominion” over the earth means benevolent care, not domination. Our legacy will be determined by our willingness to embrace this concept.
Rev. Dr. Martha Jackson Oppeneer
Racine
