Jackson Oppeneer: Defeatism at its best

A congressman who shall remain nameless was recently quoted as saying, “Real America is done with COVID.”

With all due respect (and perhaps none is warranted), Real America has a long history of mobilizing its resources to protect one another from danger. Real America has a long history of being aggressive in its attempt to solve problems, rather than running away from what it fears. Real America has a long history of producing some of the best and brightest minds in the science and medical fields, then listening to these experts. Real America has a long history of aspiring to a version of greatness that keeps our nation strong and well-functioning.

But this? This is cowardice. This is defeatism masking itself in a thin veneer of arrogance. This is a stance that continues to place our nation as a whole in mortal danger. Let’s live up to our potential and become “Real America” in the truest sense of the term.

Martha Jackson Oppeneer, Racine

