Jackel: To the good Samaritan at Menard's

I was the recipient of the acts by one of the kindest good Samaritans to grace my life.
I went to Menard's in Racine to buy a single item and was in and out of the store in less than 10 minutes. When I returned to my vehicle the tailgate would not open. It was at that point I realized that I didn't have all of my keys. Somehow the keys for my car and house became detached from the main key ring assembly.
I thought perhaps I somehow left them in the car and as I went to open the door I noticed a small slip of paper that was put in the door handle for me telling me that my keys were inside at the customer service desk where I was able to claim them!
The person who found them could have left them on the ground where they must have found them or even stolen my car and I would have been out of luck, big time. Fortunately, this person was not a criminal and decided to turn them in so I could reclaim them.
Whomever this person may be, many thanks for your kind service. I will say a prayer for you in thanks and try to pay this good deed forward somehow.
God bless you!
Paul Jackel, Racine
