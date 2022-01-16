Jackel: The unvaccinated

I am fully vaccinated and have lost two friends to COVID-19.

The Omicron variant has caused a huge spike of infections and once again our hospitals are overburdened as reported in the Jan. 2 Journal Times.

Despite this, people continue to refuse vaccinations using the feeble “my body, my choice” excuse.

Hospitals can no longer help all its patients as they continue wasting space on unvaccinated people who have become infected and now need medical care.

People requesting medical care know there is a prerequisite of having insurance or being financially capable to pay for the medical services they receive. I believe that being vaccinated should now be added to the list of prerequisite items needed for treatment for COVID-19.

As cold-hearted as that sounds, there is no reason dedicated health care professionals should risk their own health to take care of people who decline vaccination, nor should hospital beds be utilized (wasted!) on these individuals.

If you are old enough to be vaccinated, yet refuse, you are stating you have decided to manage your own health care during the pandemic. Why should your selfish refusal to become vaccinated risk the health of medical personnel who are overwhelmed?

The vaccine has proven to be safe. It is also free and readily available. Sadly, it does not cure stupidity.

You cannot help those who do not want to be helped. Why should they be allowed to potentially infect health care professionals? The answer is no, they should not be.

Paul Jackel, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0