Jackel: Let's end this pandemic

"Mason mulls mask mandate" reads the headline. Hogwash!

Why should we wear a mask? Hasn't the last four months been the most fun in your life? If your job is classified as non-essential you don't have to work. You don't have to worry about wasting your money on movies, concerts, dining out, sports, travel, concerts, Summerfest and many more things. Isn't that great?

Why should we wear a mask and actually take action that might actually end this COVID-19 pandemic. Sure there have been over 44,000 confirmed cases in Wisconsin alone, but only a small percentage actually die. Yes, the death toll is over 600,000 worldwide but we're overpopulated anyway. The dead won't really be missed.

Why wear a mask? It's uncomfortable and it just ruins my chances of an even tan on my face. So what if I actually infect someone who could get really sick or die, it's my right as a Racine resident and a citizen of the United States to not wear a mask if I don't want to.

How dare the mayor of Racine force me to wear a mask that might keep people healthy! I hope the pandemic never ends, I'm having the time of my life, aren't you?