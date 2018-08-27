I haven't attended school since I graduated from college and I don't have children, but I am concerned about our future adults. With school about to begin, I would like to offer some advice.
My advice to all of the students returning to school in the near future is simply, Be kind to each other and treat each other with respect.
In our world filled with various forms of social media at our fingertips, be careful at what you say, do or post about your fellow classmates. Your words, Facebook posts and tweets can be very hurtful, quite damaging and dangerous, not only to the person you talk about but to yourselves.
With violence so commonplace in schools, it makes me wonder how much of it was retaliation towards someone who was attacked through social media.
You are young people with raging hormones that your mind can’t fully understand or control. The best way you can create a safe learning environment is when you promote peace and happiness at school by simply treating your fellow classmates as you would like to be treated yourself. Don't underestimate the power of the written word. They can be as dangerous as any weapon imaginable. Set an example by being a good person and lead by example. It can make a difference. And ultimately, the life you save may be your own! Good luck.
I hope the parents of the world share these words of advice with their school age children.
Paul Jackel
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.