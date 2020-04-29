Instenes: Cruel policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Journal Times reported April 21 that there were 10 deaths due to COVID-19, however it should be 11. My mother Judith died last week, without family at her side, after being admitted to All Saints Ascension with a broken arm.

While my mother did not have COVID-19, I believe the restrictions the hospital placed on her family contributed to her death. I said to numerous hospital staff throughout her stay that if a family member is not allowed to be with her, supervise her care, make sure the doctors received correct information, encourage her to eat, do rehab, comfort and push her to get better, that her chances of recovery would be slim.

People with elderly parents know how they respond. She quickly became confused and incompetent. While I support the concept of the "greater good" and keeping people safe, this is a cruel policy and not in the best interest of their patients. Hospitals are able to figure out ways to have a parent supervise a child’s healthcare. It should be the same policy to have an adult child supervises their 83-year-old confused and scared mother. All Saints, please figure this out, because I do not want other patients and families to have to go through this.

Douglas Instenes, Racine

