I heard on the news last night that Wisconsin residents drink more alcohol than any other state. Well, that explains the many drunken driving accidents and arrests that appear in the morning newspaper practically every day.

Stop to think: is it wise to keep approving more and more alcohol licenses so additional bars and places who sell liquor can open? I would think there should be a limit, based on population, as to how many liquor licenses each city in the state could approve.

Rose Ann Iaconetti

Racine

