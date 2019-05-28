I heard on the news last night that Wisconsin residents drink more alcohol than any other state. Well, that explains the many drunken driving accidents and arrests that appear in the morning newspaper practically every day.
Stop to think: is it wise to keep approving more and more alcohol licenses so additional bars and places who sell liquor can open? I would think there should be a limit, based on population, as to how many liquor licenses each city in the state could approve.
Rose Ann Iaconetti
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.