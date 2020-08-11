You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iaconetti: Please vote in November
0 comments

Iaconetti: Please vote in November

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Please, please, please: Cast your vote this year in the presidential election.

Voting is not only your right and privilege, it is your one and only chance to make a change for the better.

You must be the one who will replace the politicians who do not represent you. You know who they are. Vote them out!

Vote in those who will be fair and take care of your needs and those of your children. Make it a point to encourage all of your friends and relatives to vote, because now more than ever, every vote counts.

If you vote by mail, don’t delay: Get your ballot, vote and return it the same day.

If you’re not registered, register today. myvote.wi.gov/en-US/RegisterToVote.

If you are not happy with what is happening in this country, do something about it. Let nothing stop you from exercising your precious right to vote.

Rose Iaconetti, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Phelps: Shame on Fitzgerald

Once again our esteemed, extreme representative, Senate Minority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, has shown how little he regards the lives of fellow …

Letters

Ammon: Demons and COVID-19

Donald Trump re-tweeted a video featuring a "doctor" claiming that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19. In a follow-up i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News