Someone please award a medal to each and every person associated with the Johnson Waterpark at Pritchard Park!
Though my family moved to Illinois from Racine in 1955 when I was 8, I still visit several times a year and love nothing more than a water-slide. It was a thrill to try them out today, swim laps in the heated pool and generally behave like a kid again.
The staff is so friendly and helpful, the facilities spotless and beautifully designed — a dream come true and a real treat for someone who's used to swimming indoors at an old, dreary Y. The waterpark is a wonderful addition to the city and the perfect oasis on a hot summer day.
Joan Iaconetti, New York
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.