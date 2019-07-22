Someone please award a medal to each and every person associated with the Johnson Waterpark at Pritchard Park!

Though my family moved to Illinois from Racine in 1955 when I was 8, I still visit several times a year and love nothing more than a water-slide. It was a thrill to try them out today, swim laps in the heated pool and generally behave like a kid again.

The staff is so friendly and helpful, the facilities spotless and beautifully designed — a dream come true and a real treat for someone who's used to swimming indoors at an old, dreary Y. The waterpark is a wonderful addition to the city and the perfect oasis on a hot summer day. 

Joan Iaconetti, New York

