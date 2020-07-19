Huston: Thank you, Caledonia maintenance

Old man Squall invaded Caledonia and took out some 100-year-old cottonwood and maple trees.
As a 50 year resident of Caledonia, I have been around a spell and he laid these trees on September Drive and closed it down.
Caledonia police reported such and in less than an hour a front-end loader had September Drive open. Wow! Efficiency at its best.
The next morning, the Caledonia tree crew went to work and, in a few hours, nothing but the natural setting.
Caledonia Tree Maintenance Department, you are simply the very best.
John Huston, Caledonia
