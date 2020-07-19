Huston: Thank you, Caledonia maintenance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Old man Squall invaded Caledonia and took out some 100-year-old cottonwood and maple trees.

As a 50 year resident of Caledonia, I have been around a spell and he laid these trees on September Drive and closed it down.

Caledonia police reported such and in less than an hour a front-end loader had September Drive open. Wow! Efficiency at its best.

The next morning, the Caledonia tree crew went to work and, in a few hours, nothing but the natural setting.

Caledonia Tree Maintenance Department, you are simply the very best.

John Huston, Caledonia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0