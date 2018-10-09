I am writing this letter in support of Connie Cobb Madsen for Racine County Clerk of Courts. I have known Connie professionally and personally for over 30 years.
Having served for 33 years with the City of Racine Police Department, I had the opportunity to work with Connie through the District Attorney's Office as the Coordinator for the Racine County Victim Witness Program on numerous occasions and can attest to her compassion and ability to serve those involved as victims of crime. I also had Connie under my command at the Racine Police Department for several years. I can attest that Connie is not only compassionate; she is honest and dependable, with leadership skills that will serve the citizens of Racine extremely well. Connie understands what it is to be a public servant and has displayed that in the various positions she has held throughout her career.
I strongly encourage the voters in Racine County to support Connie as Clerk of Courts.
Steven R. Hurley, Bristol
