Hurley: Trump should be held accountable

I watched the news yesterday. I cried all the way through Jamie Raskin's personal tragedy, burying his son the day before the Capitol violent riot.

Trump said never forget that day. I wish I could forget seeing it all unfold live and then to relive it again — it’s difficult. I will never forget Jan. 6 just like all the other moments stored inside my head, along with all the other traumas I have experienced in life. Because it's the tragedies that hurt the most and the hardest to forget.

Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Johnson and Rep. Steil know those rioters and the man who incited this — they are not patriots. They beat and abused the police and maimed and murdered them. Maimed and murdered them with their Trump and confederate flags and even our own United States flags. GOP not backing blue.

I do not support any violent attempts to overthrow our government, even as flawed as it is. Being fourth out of six children taught me many valuable lessons about listening and questioning things, as well as the turbulent times and changes the 1960s ushered in.

Donald Trump is wrong and he has to be held accountable. Treason is such an ugly word.

Patricia Hurley, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0