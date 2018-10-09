Try 1 month for 99¢

I write as the partner of a rape survivor, and I say most emphatically that a vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh is a blatant and crass attack on every woman, daughter, wife, mother, niece, granddaughter, sister, and aunt in this country.

I will not stand by and let a person (he doesn't deserve to be called a man), be put on the Supreme Court just to protect a political agenda of legislating religious views, contrary to the Constitution.

Vote No on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. I will be watching and I will vote, that is a promise. I will remember how Senator Baldwin and Senator Johnson voted.

Howard Hunt, Mount Pleasant

