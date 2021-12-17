Hugasian: What happened to 'So help me God?'

Recently I was at a meeting at the Racine County Board meeting. I was shocked when the Chairman read to the petitioners," Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth according to the law."

What happened to "So help me God?" Is this upheld in all courtrooms in our country?

We have done a disservice to our country by taking God out of it. We are now seeing the ramifications of this action.

May God be with us during this terrible time in our government and the poor leadership this country is facing at this time.

Robin Hugasian, Burlington

