Hugasian: Impeach Evers

Can anyone understand the Tony Evers logic?

He is spending millions of Wisconsin residents to outside sources to help people find jobs while vetoing a bill that gives communities the right to downsize their rescue services. Without a penalty, due to budget constraints?

Anyone getting this?

Every business now has a "hiring or help wanted" posted on their doors.

How is spending millions to an outsource company going to help? Just go online, or get a ride and fill out an application, or call where you worked at and see if your position is still open!

But he is stopping a bill that penalizes local governments when they can't meet a budget where as they have to cut funding for emergency services.

Tony, give the local governments what they need to keep the people safe! Don't spend our money to an outsource.

We are adults, we can handle getting back to work! We need the local governments to have the help we need in a rescue situation!

People write to Tony and tell him we got this! We know how to get back in the game! We just need our local governments to give us the protection we need when we need it!