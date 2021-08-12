 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hugasian: Impeach Evers
0 Comments

Hugasian: Impeach Evers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Can anyone understand the Tony Evers logic?

He is spending millions of Wisconsin residents to outside sources to help people find jobs while vetoing a bill that gives communities the right to downsize their rescue services. Without a penalty, due to budget constraints?

Anyone getting this?

Every business now has a "hiring or help wanted" posted on their doors.

How is spending millions to an outsource company going to help? Just go online, or get a ride and fill out an application, or call where you worked at and see if your position is still open!

But he is stopping a bill that penalizes local governments when they can't meet a budget where as they have to cut funding for emergency services.

Tony, give the local governments what they need to keep the people safe! Don't spend our money to an outsource.

We are adults, we can handle getting back to work! We need the local governments to have the help we need in a rescue situation!

People write to Tony and tell him we got this! We know how to get back in the game! We just need our local governments to give us the protection we need when we need it!

Impeach Governor Evers!

Robin Hugasian, Burlington

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Panyk: Mandate the vaccine

I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …

Letters

O'Connell: Remember, please

“Remember this day forever,” Donald Trump told supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Trump bears responsibility for this,” …

Letters

Groth: Please get the vaccine

I think it is terrible that "whoever" has to entice people to get the vaccine with free baseball, football tickets — monetary enticement — wha…

Letters

Johnson: Some curious facts

America has some 614 billionaires in 2021. These billionaires have nearly as much wealth as the 165 million Americans on the lower end of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News