Hugasian: Becoming a citizen

I was just wondering how Joe Biden is going to address the thousands of people that have worked in this country and have paid or are paying a lawyer to obtain citizenship. We have a friend of the family who has paid a lawyer thousands of dollars, worked in this country for 15 years, paid his taxes and has been an upstanding citizen the entire time of his residency here.

He is still in the process of paying a lawyer, who has extended the process for four years without obtaining the goal of being a U.S. citizen. He has not been able to see his family during this time because of the stipulations of the process of citizenship, and was not able to attend his own father's funeral.

Thousands are coming in without any legal process, and they are coming without reservation. Does this mean that all of the people applying or in the process can get a free stamp of approval also? Citizenship lawyers get ready. You can now stamp the approval and not collect any money from anyone trying to complete the process. It is now over. Everyone that has been paying and waiting through this agonizingly slow pace of legality can now be a citizen.

Robin Hugasian, Burlington

