 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hufford: Prisoners deserve checks
0 comments

Hufford: Prisoners deserve checks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Steil and The Journal Times Editorial Board are myopic in thinking that a stimulus check for prison inmates serves no purpose. Somehow, they have forgotten that these inmates likely have families (2.7 million children in the U.S. have one or more parents in prison) and the payments may put food on the tables of those often poor families. Incarceration does not strip citizenship or the need to take care of your family. Those in prison made mistakes, sometimes egregious, but many have families that have been impacted by the virus and need help.

Joseph Hufford, Mount Pleasant 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Budlow: Compromise in Wind Point

After numerous discussions with village residents, the Wind Point Village Board has reached a compromise regarding the future of the five-acre…

Letters

Walker: Wind Point endorsements

I’m voting to re-elect Susan Sanabria as president, and Marty Messner, Don Gloo and newcomer Mike Rohrer to trustees on the Wind Point Village Board.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News