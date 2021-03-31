Hufford: Prisoners deserve checks

Bryan Steil and The Journal Times Editorial Board are myopic in thinking that a stimulus check for prison inmates serves no purpose. Somehow, they have forgotten that these inmates likely have families (2.7 million children in the U.S. have one or more parents in prison) and the payments may put food on the tables of those often poor families. Incarceration does not strip citizenship or the need to take care of your family. Those in prison made mistakes, sometimes egregious, but many have families that have been impacted by the virus and need help.