Huber: Shelter in place

We’re treating the COVID-19 virus like the plague, which is fine, because it could become the plague if not attacked and routed out. I applaud and support all efforts to do this. The “all hands on deck” approach works.

Why, then, we allow the plague of guns in America (or the world) to continue instead of finding a cure and routing out this “virus.” Think of how many thousands of people, all ages and cultures, die at the hands of the violent gun “virus” either through continual wars or by killings in our backyards, homes, places of worship and business? And we don’t think this is a threat to our society?

All of the sudden the federal government has billions of dollars to give in fighting the COVID-19 virus and stabilizing the economy. Yet, getting rid of guns is of low or no priority, why? Could it be the threat of losing political and monetary support actually generates more fear among elected officials than the fear of feeding the gun “virus” that kills millions? Where are all those “hands on deck?”