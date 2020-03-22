Huber: Shelter in place

We’re treating the COVID-19 virus like the plague, which is fine, because it could become the plague if not attacked and routed out. I applaud and support all efforts to do this. The “all hands on deck” approach works.
Why, then, we allow the plague of guns in America (or the world) to continue instead of finding a cure and routing out this “virus.” Think of how many thousands of people, all ages and cultures, die at the hands of the violent gun “virus” either through continual wars or by killings in our backyards, homes, places of worship and business? And we don’t think this is a threat to our society?
You have free articles remaining.
All of the sudden the federal government has billions of dollars to give in fighting the COVID-19 virus and stabilizing the economy. Yet, getting rid of guns is of low or no priority, why? Could it be the threat of losing political and monetary support actually generates more fear among elected officials than the fear of feeding the gun “virus” that kills millions? Where are all those “hands on deck?”
The political and social will is simply not there, while the willingness to go along with the underbelly of “viruses” that feed off our fears and greed is strong. Political opponents have labeled the gun “virus” as a social problem, and we can’t throw money at that. Tell me, how do we choose who to save? What, pray tell, is the difference between people attacked by the COVID-19 virus vs those attacked by guns, who are also told to “shelter in place” if there is an active shooter.
Tell me, again, in front of your children.
Anne Huber, Racine